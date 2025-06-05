Local park reopens after years of renovations, in time for summer concerts

CENTERVILLE — After two years of renovations and millions of dollars, a beloved park is back open and ready for thousands of people to enjoy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins spoke to city leaders about the changes. She will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

Just in time for summer, Stubbs Park is welcoming people back after two years of renovations.

Now there is enough room for thousands of people for Centerville’s summer concerts and other events.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group