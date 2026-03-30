Local organization to provide free meals during drive-thru distribution

TROTWOOD — A local organization will be giving away free prepared meals on Friday Apr. 3, in a drive-thru distribution.

Miami Valley Meals will be at the City of Victory Deliverance Church in Trotwood for the distribution, according to a social media post.

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The event is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The meals are frozen, fully prepared, single-serving meals that include HoneyBaked ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, and a brownie.

The meals are made locally in Dayton by chefs and volunteers.

SISCA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center will also be providing pet food for dogs and cats.

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