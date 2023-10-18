Local organization offering free Thanksgiving meals next month

DAYTON — A local organization will be offering free Thanksgiving meals next month.

Miami Valley Meals has announced the return of the Thanksgiving Turkey Takeaway for 2023.

Meals will be offered in individual and family plan sizes, the organization announced on social media.

Distributions will be taking place at numerous sites on November 22.

The locations are:

University of Dayton Arena, 1801 S Edwin C Moses Blvd, Dayton, OH 45417, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Trotwood-Madison High School, 4440 N Union Rd, Trotwood, OH 45426, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Omega Baptist Church, 1821 Emerson Ave, Dayton, OH 45406, 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

EJ Brown Middle School, 31 Willowwood Dr, Dayton, OH 45405, 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Fairborn Phoenix Foundation, 34 S Broad St, Fairborn, OH 45324, 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Have a Gay Day, 1902 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45414, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

More information on volunteer opportunities will be announced later.

To RSVP for this event or to get additional updates, visit this website.

