Local organization creates drive-thru donations at CityThrift

DAYTON — St. Vincent De Paul has set up a new Central Donation Drive-thru at City Thrift.

The drive-thru donation will allow people to donate without ever leaving their vehicles.

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Volunteers are then ready to help people unload their vehicles and will sort everything into bins.

Bonita Bemray of Dayton said it was her first time donating with the new drive-thru, just in time for spring cleaning.

“It was easy, and it was covered, so if it was raining or whatever, it makes it easier,” she said.

The drive-thru has replaced the drop-off locations at the emergency shelter for women and families, making the processes more efficient.

Executive Director of St. Vincent De Paul Angie Grilliot said the drop in locations was difficult.

“You pull up, not really sure of where to go. Ring the doorbell, you gotta wait for somebody,” she said.

The drive-thru took a year and a half of planning and state funding to create.

Grilliot said she hopes the drive-thru can lead to growth.

“This will become our central hub. So we can process goods and our trucks can go through, just be able to move goods back and forth to the different stores,” said Grilliot.

Donations such as clothes and household items will go back into the community.

Last summer, St. Vincent Women and Families Shelter reported an increase in single homeless adults.

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