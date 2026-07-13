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Local Montgomery County road to close for water main installation

By Mersadie Curtiss, WHIO.com
West Chester road work closes lanes tonight on Cincinnati Dayton Road
By Mersadie Curtiss, WHIO.com

MIAMISBURG — A road in Miamisburg will be closed for two months starting on Monday, July 13.

The City of Miamisburg posted on social media that a portion of Soldiers Home Road will be closed for a new water main installation.

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TRENDING STORIES:

The road will be closed between Manning Road and Upper Miamisburg Road/ State Route 725 for 60 days.

A posted detour will direct motorists to Manning Road, Union Road, and State Route 725.

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