Local mass food distribution scheduled this week

DAYTON — A mass food distribution is set to take place for some residents in the Miami Valley this week.

On Tuesday, The Foodbank, Inc. will host the food distribution for North Dayton and surrounding area residents in need of food assistance at the Dixie Twin Drive-In, located at 6201N. Dixie Drive.

>> Driver dead after speeding off from traffic stop, crashing into Cincinnati building

The drive-thru event will run from 10 a.m. to noon on Nov. 21. Officials from The Foodbank ask that clients not arrive before 9 a.m. for food preparation and safety purposes.

Items being handed out include fresh produce, proteins, and grains. Whole chicken fryers will be distributed in lieu of turkeys.

Any questions regarding the food distribution can be directed to The Foodbank at (937) 461-0265.

© 2023 Cox Media Group