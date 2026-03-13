Local man learns punishment for stealing over $600,000 from veterans non-profit

DAYTON — A former AMVETS Post commander has learned his punishment for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to the Department of Justice.

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Danny Dale Gordon, 49, of Kettering, was sentenced to 41 months in prison.

Gordon previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

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He served as the AMVETS Post Commander in Dayton from Jan. 2022 to May 2024.

Court documents indicate that Gordon engaged in more than 1,900 fraudulent transactions using the Post’s credit and debit cards to make ATM withdrawals.

As previously reported, Gordon transferred a total of $622,000 from the organization’s fundraising and scholarship accounts into its primary account before withdrawing the money for personal use.

The money was allegedly used at casinos, for travel and hotel expenses, and at a Dayton area “gentlemen’s club.”

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