Man facing over a dozen charges after dead dog found shot, animals without food or water

PREBLE COUNTY — A Preble County man has been arrested and charged in an animal cruelty investigation.

Robert Hammaker, 71, is facing one count of felony cruelty to companion animals and 15 misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals, the Preble County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday.

The charges came after deputies executed a search warrant at Hammaker’s home last week.

Numerous animals were found to be living in filthy conditions, without food or water.

Calves, cows, sheep, and horses were found without adequate shelter.

Deputies also found a dead dog on the property, which they later learned had been shot twice.

The animals on the property were removed and evaluated by a veterinarian. They’re now being cared for by volunteers, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Hammaker has since posted bond and was released from jail. He’s set to appear in court this afternoon.

