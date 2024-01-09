Local man dies trying to save nephew’s life; Family presented with prestigious medal

BEAVERCREEK — The family of a local man has been presented with a prestigious award after he died trying to save his nephew’s life.

>> PHOTOS: Family of Beavercreek man presented with Carnegie Medal for Heroism

The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission posthumously awarded the Carnegie Medal for Heroism to the family of Anthony Diehl, of Beavercreek, on Monday, according to a spokesperson from the City of Beavercreek.

During the Beavercreek City Council meeting, Mayor Don Adams presented the medal to Diehl’s wife Laura Steele, and their children, the spokesperson said.

In September 2023, Diehl was vacationing with family at Lake Michigan when he tried to save his nephew, Elijah Britt from drowning.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Truly an incredible human being;’ Friend remembers Beavercreek man who drowned trying to save child

Britt was bodyboarding in shallow water and the waves started to intensify, so Diehl swam out to try to get him back to shore safely, the spokesperson said.

No lifeguard was on duty.

Initially, Diehl was seen near Britt, but they became separated due to the water’s harsh conditions and the family lost sight of them.

Both Diehl and Britt lost their lives, the spokesperson said.

Diehl was recognized as the 10,383rd hero by the Carnegie Hero Fund.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Beavercreek man drowns in Lake Michigan after trying to rescue boy struggling in water, police say

The fund was created in 1904, by Andrew Carnegie, to acknowledge exceptional heroism.

The commission defines this heroism as “lifesaving acts performed at extraordinary risk to the rescuer,” the spokesperson said.

Grants are awarded to the recipients or their survivors and aim to assist with scholarship aid, ongoing assistance, and death benefits.

“This medal symbolizes not only Anthony’s bravery but also the enduring impact of his sacrifice on our community. May his legacy inspire us to live with the same courage, selflessness, and love that defined his final moments,” Adams said during the presentation.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 27 Beavercreek Medal of Heroism Photo Courtesy of the City of Beavercreek

©2024 Cox Media Group