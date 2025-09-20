Local man arrested by US Marshals in Indiana

RICHMOND, Indiana — A local man was arrested by the United States Marshals in Indiana.

The Richmond Police Department shared on social media that they worked with the US Marshals Office and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to arrest a wanted fugitive from Dayton.

Law enforcement officers arrested 33-year-old Devonta Chatman of Dayton in the 2800 block of South E Street in Richmond, Indiana.

Chatman had an active federal arrest warrant for weapons violations, according to police.

“This coordinated effort highlights the power of our partnerships with surrounding local and federal agencies,” the department said in a post. “When violent offenders are wanted, we work together to locate and arrest them quickly and safely.”

