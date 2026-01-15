Local man arrested after ‘thousands’ of child sexual assault material files found on devices

LOGAN COUNTY — A 54-year-old man was recently arrested on multiple child porn charges, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael L. Walters, of DeGraff, was arrested on Jan. 13 on several counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person.

Sheriff’s office detectives opened an investigation after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. It claimed that Walters allegedly downloaded child sexual abuse material.

Detectives interviewed Walters, where he eventually confessed to downloading the material for almost a year from the internet and dark web, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities conducted a search warrant at Walters’ home and seized several electronic devices and external storage drives.

“Upon an initial search of a small portion of the stored data, detectives located confirmed CSAM files estimated to be in the thousands,” the sheriff’s office said.

Walters remains booked in the Logan County Jail.

This case remains under investigation, and the sheriff’s office expects additional charges to be filed.

