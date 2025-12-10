Local life insurance broker learns sentence for defrauding elderly clients

MIAMISBURG — A Miamisburg man was sentenced to prison this week after pleading guilty to federal wire fraud and tax evasion charges.

Ronald Daley, 53, worked for a life brokerage firm from 1995 to 2021 and was accused of defrauding clients, including elderly victims, by convincing them to withdraw assets and deposit funds into accounts he controlled, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

From 2012 to 2020, Daley orchestrated the scheme and defrauded three victims of more than $707,000 in total.

In addition to the fraud, Daley failed to file and pay taxes on the income he obtained through these fraudulent activities.

He was indicted in December 2024 and pleaded guilty in May. He was sentenced this week to 54 months in prison.

As part of his conviction, Daley is required to repay approximately $707,000 in restitution to the victims and nearly $212,000 to the IRS.

