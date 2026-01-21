Local library closed due to ‘facilities issues’

DAYTON — A local library has to close its doors early on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Northmont Branch of the Dayton Metro Library closed due to “significant facilities issues,” according to a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

The library did not specify what those issues are or if it is expected to reopen on Thursday.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group