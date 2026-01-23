Local leaders break ground on new hotel in Piqua

PIQUA — A new hotel is coming to Piqua.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Thursday, city leaders, community partners, and teams from Sunrise Hospitality, Inc. and F&M Bank came together to break ground on the Hampton Inn.

The Hampton Inn will have 95 rooms and sit adjacent to the Olive Garden and Chipotle on Scott Drive.

TRENDING STORIES:

Construction is expected to begin within the next month, weather permitting.

It’s currently expected to open in spring 2027.

The hotel is the final part of a development plan for the former site of a Red Roof Inn, which was condemned in 2022.

The plan included the Olive Garden, which opened earlier this month, and the Chipotle, which opened in September.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group