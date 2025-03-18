Local law enforcement, bars work to keep impaired drivers off the road

DAYTON — Montgomery County deputies are out in force Monday night to make sure people are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day responsibly.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson is learning how deputies and bar employees are both doing what they can to keep impaired people off the road LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

Mackenzie Manley, owner of Mack’s Tavern, says St. Patrick’s Day is their biggest day of the year.

Part of the draw to Mack’s Tavern is their world record holding Irish car bomb domino that gives everyone in the bar a free drink.

“We do 163 of them, and we hold the world record for it,” Manley said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held an OVI checkpoint Monday night, just a half mile down the road from Mack’s Tavern.

“All of our choices on where we conduct checkpoints are based on statistics,” Major Andy Flagg said.

Flagg says they have arrested 20 people for OVI so far this year. In 2024 there were 88 OVI arrests, and in 2023 there were 30.

“We’ve actually issued several citations for moving offenses from those tonight, but so far we’ve not yielded any for OVI,” Flagg said.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, between 2021 and 2024, there were 334 OVI related crashes on St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Manley says Mack’s Tavern has a policy to curb drinking and driving as well. If you leave your car in their parking lot overnight, they give you $5 off the next time you come in. Manley says it seems to work, and is hoping it saves a life.

