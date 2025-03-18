Centerville votes on medical, recreational marijuana sales

CENTERVILLE — The City of Centerville held a vote tonight to decide whether or not recreational and medical marijuana can be sold in the city.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The council previously enacted a nine-month moratorium on recreational marijuana sales, which ends this May.

TRENDING STORIES:

The city voted to ban the sales of recreational marijuana unanimously.

However, the sale of medical marijuana passed in a 2-5 vote.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group