Centerville votes on medical, recreational marijuana sales

CENTERVILLE — The City of Centerville held a vote tonight to decide whether or not recreational and medical marijuana can be sold in the city.
The council previously enacted a nine-month moratorium on recreational marijuana sales, which ends this May.
The city voted to ban the sales of recreational marijuana unanimously.
However, the sale of medical marijuana passed in a 2-5 vote.
