Local journalist, prison justice advocate, dies; memorial to be held

DAYTON — A local journalist known for her series that gave formerly incarcerated people a chance to tell their stories has died.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Mary Evans, host of WYSO’s ‘ReEntry Stories’, was found dead in her Dayton home on June 19, WYSO reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Evans has produced the series since 2019, drawing on experience from her own time in prison.

Evans also served as a site coordinator for Wilmington College’s prison education program and co-founded the Dayton Journalism Lab, according to WYSO.

A public memorial will be held for her this evening at 6 p.m. at the WYSO Public Radio Studios at 150 East South College Street in Yellow Springs.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group