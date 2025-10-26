Local inmate dies at hospital; No foul play suspected

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — An inmate at the Auglaize County Corrections Center died early Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Correctional staff were doing their routine headcount when they found an unresponsive inmate at approximately 12:43 a.m.

The spokesperson identified the inmate as Benjamin Hopkins, 54, of Belle Center.

TRENDING STORIES:

Staff immediately started performing life-saving measures on Hopkins.

Auglaize County deputies and Wapakoneta EMS responded to help on scene.

Hopkins was transported to St. Rita’s Medical Center, where he later died at approximately 1:37 a.m., according to the spokesperson.

At the time of the headcount, all inmates were on lockdown in their own cells per normal procedure.

The spokesperson said no foul play is suspected; however, the investigation is still pending with the assistance of the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Hopkins was booked into jail on Oct. 15 for felonious assault and domestic violence charges.

The spokesperson said the Auglaize County Corrections Center performs headcounts twice every hour, despite the state only requiring it once per hour.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group