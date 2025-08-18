Local high school partners with OSU to offer medical mentorship program for students

SPRINGFIELD — A local high school has partnered with the Ohio State University (OSU) to offer a medical mentorship program for students interested in the medical field.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins looks at the mentorship program and all that it has to offer Springfield High School students LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Springfield City School District leaders said they are excited about the new mentorship program with OSU.

OSU medical students will be working with Springfield high school students to give them a taste of the medical field.

Over the next few months, OSU students will give tips on how to get into medical school and go over different testing and applications.

“It’s just an opportunity for their students, there’s about six of them who are pre-med and going into various roles, to come to the high school and meet with our students once a month,” Anita Biles, the Community Outreach Coordinator for the School-Based Health Centers (SBHC), said.

Most importantly, they will help inspire the next generation of medical professionals.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group