Local high school closed due to cold temperatures, heating maintenance

A local high school is closed today due to cold temperatures and heating maintenance.

The Horizon Science Academy High School in Dayton announced on its website that it will be closed today.

They said it was “due to heating system maintenance and a low-temperature forecasted weather.”

The school said that all after-school activities and athletics are also canceled today.

“Students should check their Google Classroom and school emails for more work to be assigned by their teachers,” the school said. “Students who need help with any assignments should email their teachers, as they will be monitoring their email throughout the day.”

The school is located at the 200 block of Shoup Mill Road.

