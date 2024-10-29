Local furnishing store to give 29 Homes of Hope for the Holidays

Franklin Furnace — For the sixth consecutive year, Big Sandy Superstore will provide families in need with furnishings for every room in the home, including a living room, bedroom, and more.

Over the last five years, more than 100 families have received a home of hope for the holidays. This year, more than $100,000 worth of furnishings will be donated to worthy recipients.

CEO of Big Sandy Superstore, Robert VanHoose, Jr., said, “We challenged our employee-owners to give something that will make a major impact in the lives of families throughout our service area. Every Superstore location will be involved in choosing a worthy local family to receive a very valuable give this Christmas season—Hope— as we fill their house full of furniture. We are humbled and excited to be a blessing to the 29 families we will impact in such a positive way, and hopefully, we can make this an annual tradition going forward.

Big Sandy Superstore will begin accepting letters to nominate the most genuine need beginning Oct. 14, 2024. the nominating letters must be received by Nov. 15, 2024, in order to be reviewed by store representatives. Nominating letters may be submitted through the Big Sandy Superstore website using the following link: https://www.bigsandysuperstore.com/homes-of-home-for-the-holidays.

Big Sandy Superstore has been committed to helping their customers in making their house a home for more than 70 years.

