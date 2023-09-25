Local firefighter, paramedic inducted into Wilmington College Athletic Hall of Fame

VANDALIA — A Vandalia firefighter and paramedic was inducted into the Wilmington College Athletic Hall of Fame Saturday, according to a social media post made by the Vandalia Division of Fire.

>>Person shot, suspect detained in Harrison Township

Marque Jones is a 2009 alum who ran track and field and played football.

Jones was a nine-time qualifier for both the indoor and outdoor NCAA Division III Track and Field Championships as a sprinter and jumper, the post said.

At nationals, Jones participated in the 200-meter, 400-meter, long jump, and 4x400-meter relay events, the post said.

He achieved All-American honors twice with seventh-place finishes in the 4x400-meter relay and long jump.

Jones currently holds the program record in the indoor long jump and the outdoor 400-meter, the post said.

>>Car crashes into house, drives through backyard into neighboring property

On the football field, Jones was a four-year letter winner and was an accomplished wide receiver and kick returner.

He is an All-OAC honoree and a First Team distinction honoree in 2007, the post said.

As the fourth in program history in touchdown receptions and fifth in receptions and receiving yards, Jones made his mark on the program.

Additionally, he is top 10 in program history in career kickoff returns, total yardage, and average yardage.

©2023 Cox Media Group