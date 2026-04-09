Driver dies after car hits utility pole, tree on busy Dayton street, report says

DAYTON — A driver died after a crash in Dayton on Tuesday night.

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Dayton Police and medics responded to a reported crash at 7:43 p.m. at Germantown and Mound Streets, according to a Dayton Police crash report.

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An initial investigation revealed that a 2012 black Chevrolet Impala was traveling eastbound on Germantown Street at an unknown speed when it went off the road approaching Mound Street.

The car hit a utility pole and then rolled over one-and-a-half times, striking a tree before coming to a final rest, the report said.

Medics transported the 83-year-old driver to an area hospital, where he died.

A wrecker removed the Chevy Impala from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

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