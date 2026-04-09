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Roadwork to impact drivers on I-75 exit for several months in Miami County

By WHIO Staff
West Main St Construction Troy Photo courtesy from the City of Troy (via Facebook) (City of Troy (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

TROY — Drivers will see construction barrels along an Interstate 75 exit in Miami County.

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Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews and the city of Troy will work to improve traffic flow and pedestrian access on State Route 41 and I-75, according to ODOT’s website.

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The City of Troy said on social media that a lane closure will happen on westbound West Main Street near the I-75 exit for 90 days.

The project is currently in pre-construction status, ODOT’s website says.

The northbound exit to I-75 will close in early May for 60 days.

Drivers can get around by using northbound County Road 25-A

Visit this website for information.

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