Local fire department names new deputy fire chief

MORAINE — The City of Moraine has named its new deputy fire chief.

Michael Guadagno has been appointed as Moraine Fire Division’s new deputy fire chief.

Guadagno most recently served as shift commander, training officer, EMS chief, and special operations coordinator with the Washington Twp Fire Department, according to a media release.

He also has additional experience including:

Seven years of active duty in the U.S. Navy as a firefighter and aircraft director

Six years as a DoD/civilian firefighter at Wright Patterson AFB and Governors Island in New York City

Strike Team Leader for the Ohio Homeland Security Region 3 Urban Search and Rescue Team

HazMat Specialist with FEMA’s Ohio Task Force 1

“I’m looking forward to working with a great group of men and women who put their lives on the line every day to serve the citizens of Moraine,” Guadagno said. “I’ve involved myself in all aspects of first response and public safety in an effort to prepare myself for this opportunity.”









