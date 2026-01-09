Local fire department names new deputy director, chief

DAYTON — Dayton has named its new deputy director and chief of the Dayton Fire Department.

Assistant Chief Brad French will be sworn in as deputy director and chief on Jan. 12.

French began his career with the Dayton Fire Department in February 2006 as a firefighter/paramedic after serving in other agencies for six years.

He has climbed the ranks to serve in various roles, including lieutenant, captain, and assistant chief, a position he was promoted to in 2024.

One of French’s significant accomplishments was leading the department’s efforts to attain Accredited Agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International in 2025.

As the grant administrator for the department, French has successfully secured more than $1.7 million in federal grants, the city said.

Following the appointment, he will work closely with the Director and Chief Mike Rice.

