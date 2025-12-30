Local fire department launches new Squad Program amid rising call volume

VANDALIA — In response to a surge in emergency call volumes and growing demands for medical services, the Vandalia Division of Fire is set to launch its new “Squad Program.”
The program is aimed at enhancing efficiency and extending the lifespan of its ladder trucks and fire engines.
Usually, full-sized engines and ladder trucks respond to calls. Under the new program, smaller, more agile first-responder units will respond to non-critical medical calls.
The fire division said it hopes this will keep engines and ladder trucks available for fires, rescues, major accidents, and other high-acuity emergencies where they are truly needed.
“This program is a bold and necessary step forward,” said Chief Follick at a recent community meeting. “With call volume rising, we must adapt. Our Squad Program ensures we deliver top-tier value-added service, preserve our apparatus, and operate responsibly with taxpayer dollars. Most importantly, it strengthens our ability to protect our community today and in the future.”
