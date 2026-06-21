Local event honors dads with music, games, and family time

DAYTON — A local organization hosted an event that honored dads during Father’s Day weekend.

The Montgomery County Fatherhood Initiative hosted its Celebrate Fatherhood event on Saturday afternoon.

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The event was held at the Levitt Pavilion in Dayton.

Families were able to enjoy music, games, and food while spending time with dads.

Dr. Michael Newsom, Fatherhood Director for Montgomery County, said that families could get a lot of information.

“You can get a lot of information for your family, and probably the most important thing is you can spend some time with your family, some quality time, and not have to spend any money.”

This was the 14th year for the event.

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