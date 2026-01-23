Local doctor discusses winter weather injuries, ways to try to avoid them

DAYTON — A local doctor is looking at ways people can avoid the emergency room during the forecasted winter weather this weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dr. Joseph Allen, Regional Medical Director with Premier Health, said there are several ways the winter weather can land someone in the hospital.

The main concern is people falling.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Somebody falls, they break a bone, a hip or wrist, an arm, whatever,” he said. “And so those are the scary ones we think about. Those are the ones we try to focus on initially.”

He suggested wearing something with good traction in the snow and keeping your hands out of your pockets.

With wind chills well below zero, frostbite is also a concern.

“If you have the opportunity to wear mittens instead of gloves, if you can, they’re a little bit better for keeping those hands warm, but whatever, cover them up. That helps,” Allen added.

When it comes to shoveling snow, Allen suggested people lift with their legs and avoid twisting. That can help prevent back issues, but that’s not the only thing to be concerned about.

“When you’re shoveling, obviously, the exertion, right? You’re, I mean, you’re putting out a lot of energy,” he said. “It’s a lot of work. Many of us out there are not used to doing that kind of work every day.”

Heart issues pop up for many while shoveling snow, with one study finding men shoveling snow had an increased risk of being admitted to the hospital with a heart attack.

“If you’re feeling like, ‘Man, my heart’s like it’s racing. I feel something funny here’, and it doesn’t slow down with rest, so something’s going on. You go, take a second. Sit down. (If) it’s not getting better; that might be a good option to go get checked out,” Allen said.

Allen recommended taking breaks if you have to be outside for any reason.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group