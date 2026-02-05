Local district to receive state funding to support energy efficiency improvements

PIQUA — A local school district is one of the four organizations to receive state funding to support energy efficiency improvements.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Ohio Department of Development announced that it’s awarding $700,000 to four communities as part of the Ohio Energy Efficiency Program (OEEP).

The program provides grants to help small businesses, local governments, manufacturers, school districts, colleges and universities, and nonprofits finish projects designed to decrease energy usage, according to the department.

TRENDING STORIES:

Piqua City Schools, in Miami County, will get $175,000 to upgrade its central plant system and air handling unit controls.

This project is expected to yield an annual utility savings of 18% or $24,013, the department said.

The City of Oxford in Butler County, the Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District in Cuyahoga County, and Hilliard City Schools in Franklin County will each receive $175,000 to install LED lighting, energy efficiency retrofits, solar-powered roof upgrades, and more.

All of these projects selected for funding must show at least a 15% reduction in utility energy usage, the department said.

“Reducing energy costs is one of the most practical ways we can help our communities stretch their resources — and their dollars — further,” director of the Department of Development Lydia Mihalik said. “Investments made through Ohio’s Energy Efficiency Program will empower our local partners to modernize their facilities, lower energy costs, and redirect those savings into the services that mean the most to Ohioans.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group