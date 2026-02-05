Dayton Public School proposes levy for first time in nearly 2 decades

DAYTON — People in Dayton may be paying more on their home mortgages as the school district seeks additional funding.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the Dayton Public Schools Board of Education is planning to place a new levy on the November ballot.

School board members point out they haven’t asked voters for new money since 2008.

“We decided we would move forward in November.” DPS Superintendent David Lawrence said.

Lawrence added that levy talks have dominated the two recent school board meetings.

“We have not had to pass a levy for 18 years, which is very impressive,” School board member Jocelyn Rhynard said.

Now the board is looking at two different levy possibilities for November.

One is a 5-mill levy, estimated to raise $10.4 million for schools like Fairview Elementary.

The other choice would be a 7-mill levy with extra money for facilities. It’s estimated to raise over $14 million for schools like Ponitz High School or Ruskin Elementary.

The board will choose which one voters will see in November.

“I think it’ll give us an opportunity to do two things: demonstrate another year of successive growth, which will be six straight, I’m confident of that, and then it will give us an opportunity to refine our message,” DPS Superintendent David Lawrence said.

“I don’t mind paying the higher taxes, I mean, our schools do a lot of stuff for the kids,” Dayton Public Schools parent Tori Manzo said.

Manzo told News Center 7 she moved from Centerville to Dayton and is pleased with the school district.

Still, the levy will be costly.

School leaders believe the 5-mill levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home an extra $175 a year. The 7-mill levy would cost an extra $245 a year.

“Like breakfast and lunch are free, the band is free, the choir is free, we don’t pay for any of the books and stuff, that’s pretty impressive for a district that hasn’t had a levy in 18 years,” Manzo said.

Board members said they’ve managed to stay off the ballot for so long using attrition and by reallocating resources.

But without additional money, which wouldn’t begin coming in until at least 2027, they believe the district finances would be in the red by that year or the next.

