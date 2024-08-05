Local dispensaries prepare for ‘opening day’ of recreational marijuana sales

MIAMI VALLEY — Starting Tuesday people at least 21 years old can start legally buying recreational Marijuana at select stores across Ohio.

Ayr Dispensary opened its building in Riverside in November.

Since then they have received their Certificate of Operation, hired security and staff, and made sure they met all compliance standards.

Trulieve in Beavercreek has also been busy making sure they are all set to sell tomorrow.

The director of state operations for Trulieve said they expanded their mix of products to make sure they have what people are looking for.

“We put a lot of work in really understanding, especially from a compliance standpoint, making sure that we are able to operate and execute correctly on day one,” Nick Rassler, Trulieve director of sales operations said.

They also made sure they had everything on their back end good to go as far as processing transactions and traffic flow within the store.

Both Ayr and Trulieve want medical marijuana patients to know that they have priority when coming to get their medication, and there will be a separate line for their patients.

“For adult use cannabis, you do need a valid ID or government issued or state-issued identification and driver’s license, a physical copy of that. No one under the age of 21, we’re talking about adult use here there are no children allowed here, very compliant driven. I’m not gonna budge on that,” Tevin Johnson, store manager of Ayr said.

