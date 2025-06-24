Local diner closes doors, cites recent violence

SPRINGFIELD — A diner owner said he is now closing because of violence around his property.

News Center 7 previously reported that Poppy’s Diner in Springfield opened its brick-and-mortar restaurant in March.

Now the owner is going back to his food truck.

“At first I thought it was safe because we’re on a dead-end street, but now it’s not safe anymore,” Amanda Finlaw said.

Finlaw said she has lived near Selma Road for five years, and things have changed in the area recently.

“Within the last two years, it’s been pretty hectic,” she said.

Last week, News Center 7 was on Park Place just a few streets over for a shooting that hurt two people.

Finlaw said residents throw big parties along that road, near Poppy’s, and they often turn violent.

The owner of Poppy’s told News Center 7 his parking lot was blocked off with caution tape in a recent shooting, and his restaurant was broken into Tuesday morning.

Finlaw said the violence has her worried for her son’s safety.

“It’s scary because he rides his bike up and down here all the time,” she said.

The owner of Poppy’s said it was a tough decision to move back to the food truck, but recent violence had scared some of his customers.

Overall, he said it was the best choice for the diner.

