Popular local diner to close doors, move back to food truck

SPRINGFIELD — A popular local diner has decided to close its brick-and-mortar location and transition to a food truck.

Poppy’s Diner in Springfield announced the change on social media, citing “recent events” and the beginning of fair season.

The diner has mentioned recent nearby shootings on their social media account.

The diner will have food available to order on its website for pickup and delivery.

The change is effective immediately.

More info about the diner can be found here.

