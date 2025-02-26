Local crews work to repair potholes across the Miami Valley

Drivers across the Miami Valley have noticed the increase in potholes dotting the roads as temperatures begin to rise.

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher followed crews Wednesday as they worked to repair the potholes.

The Miami County Engineer’s Office says they are working as fast as they can to fix the issue.

Potholes are known for causing damage to cars.

“Cause alignment problems, flat tires, bent rims,” Steve Miller from Dayton said.

And after a winter with extreme cold and lots of road salt, some worry road conditions could be worse than in years past.

“The expansion and shrinking and the salt, the brine, you know, all those things are very difficult to keep up with,” Miller said.

Repairs have already started across Miami County, according to Chief Deputy Engineer Britt Havenar.

“There are a couple roads that we do have some issues with,” Havenar said.

Right now, two-person crews are using a temporary fix until asphalt plants open for the season. They use a shovel to fill in the holes, and use the trucks to flatten the material into the road.

“We find that wooded areas [...] the pavement doesn’t dry out. Sometimes it stays damp,” Havenar said. “Those will kind of be maybe some of our worst areas.”

Havenar says each pothole takes about 10-15 minutes to repair.

