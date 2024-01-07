Local community starts saying final goodbye to 20-year-old killed in New Year’s Day crash

NEW LEBANON — A local community will start saying its final goodbye today to a 20-year-old man who was killed in a New Year’s Day crash in Preble County.

A visitation will be held later this afternoon for Nicholas Emerick, 20, of New Lebanon. News Center 7 previously that he was identified by the Ohio State Highway Patrol as the driver killed in a crash on Preble County Line Road.

It is scheduled to take place today from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church in New Lebanon, according to his online obituary.

Funeral services will be held tomorrow at noon at that church.

Emerick graduated from Dixie High School in 2021 and briefly attended Sinclair Community College before enlisting in the Marine Corps.

Interment with Military Honors will follow the service at Trissel Cemetery.

Instead of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or the Dixie High School Athletic Boosters.













