UPDATE: 1 dead after New Year’s Day crash in Preble County

A person is dead after a crash in Preble County Monday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and Preble County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched just after 7:30 a.m. to the 70 block of Preble County Line Road on initial reports of a vehicle crashing into a pole.

Troopers on the scene told our News Center 7 crew that one person, only described as a male at this time, died in the crash.

The driver was reportedly driving at a high speed, went through a stop sign, lost control, and crashed, according to troopers.

Photos from the scene show that a black car hit a tree, as well as a pole.

Preble County Line Road is closed near U.S. 35 while troopers investigate, according to dispatchers.

AES Ohio is also at the scene, scanner traffic indicated.

News Center 7 has a news crew heading to the scene and will provide updates on this developing story.

