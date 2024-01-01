1 hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Dayton

DAYTON — A person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Dayton early Monday morning.
>>Man arrested after hours-long investigation at Moraine home
Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched around 3:45 a.m. to the 3300 block of W. Riverview Avenue on initial reports of a pedestrian strike.
Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that a person was hit by a vehicle.
Medics transported that person to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
©2023 Cox Media Group