1 hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Dayton

DAYTON — A person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Dayton early Monday morning.

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched around 3:45 a.m. to the 3300 block of W. Riverview Avenue on initial reports of a pedestrian strike.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that a person was hit by a vehicle.

Medics transported that person to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

