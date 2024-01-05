Funeral services announced for 20-year-old killed in New Year’s Day crash

NEW LEBANON — Funeral services have been announced for a 20-year-old man who was killed in a New Year’s Day crash in Preble County.

>>PHOTOS: 1 dead after New Year’s Day crash in Preble County

Nicholas Emerick, 20, of New Lebanon, was identified as the driver killed in a crash on Preble County Line Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

He graduated from Dixie High School in 2021 and briefly attended Sinclair Community College before enlisting in the Marine Corp., according to his online obituary.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 20-year-old killed in New Year’s Day crash identified

A visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 7, at First Baptist Church in New Lebanon from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Funeral services will be taking place Monday at the church.

Interment with Military Honors will follow the service at Trissel Cemetery.

Instead of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or the Dixie High School Athletic Boosters.

©2024 Cox Media Group