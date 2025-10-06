Local community preps for Ohio’s wintery weather with training

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Miami Township is gearing up for winter as snowplow drivers undergo training to prepare for the unpredictable Ohio weather.

The training, which is part of the township’s preparation for the colder months, involves both classroom work and practical driving exercises. Drivers navigate courses simulating real-world conditions to ensure they are ready for the challenges of winter road maintenance.

“We’ve had some new staff come on board, but generally we like to do skills tests, skills assessment,” said John Schweickart, Director of Public Works. “So we kind of set up a course, and we run through different variations to get our guys comfortable and ready for our winter operations.”

Bronson, one of the full-time route drivers, is participating in the training, which includes navigating cul-de-sacs and township roads. This hands-on experience is crucial for ensuring that drivers can handle the demands of snowplowing in residential areas.

The training serves as a refresher and a team-building exercise, helping drivers to hone their skills in a controlled environment. This preparation is vital, as winter weather in Ohio can be unpredictable and challenging.

Schweickart emphasized the importance of being prepared for the various challenges that winter storms can present, including fatigue and difficult driving conditions. “When you’re out there, there’s a lot going on. Fatigue can set in depending on the length of the storm. We do offer breaks, but you have a lot of different challenges,” he said.

The snow operations training will continue throughout the week, after which the drivers will transition to leaf removal duties, leading up to the first snowfall expected later in the fall.

