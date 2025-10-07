Local comedy club announces closure

DAYTON — A local comedy club has announced that it is closing due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The Laugh Zone House of Comedy, located at 3493 West Siebenthaler Avenue in Dayton, announced to closure on Monday in a social media post.

The business said the decision to close was not made lightly.

“While this chapter is ending, the spirit of The Laugh Zone — the laughter, love, and legacy — will continue to live on through everyone who ever stepped foot inside," the post said.

The Laugh Zone thanked all friends, family, and supporters who shared memories at the venue.

They also thanked all of the comedians who have performed on their stage.

“You turned our little stage into a space of magic and meaning. You gave our audiences something to remember, and for that, we are forever grateful,” the post said.

