Local college named Top Design School for 14th year

KETTERING — A local college has been named the Top Design School for the 14th consecutive year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Modern College of Design, located in Kettering, has been named one of the top design schools in the nation by Graphic Design USA.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We’re incredibly proud to be included again in GDUSA’s list of top design schools,” Jessica Barry, President of The Modern College of Design, said. “This honor reflects the creativity and commitment of our students, the passion of our faculty, and the hard work of our entire community. Together, we continue to push boundaries and evolve with the industry.”

Other colleges on the top schools list include Yale University School of Art, Rhode Island School of Design and Pratt Institute.

The Modern College of Design has added three distinct paths for their students, graphic design, user experience design and motion graphics and video design.

The college will be holding an exhibition, called REVEAL, on June 5. REVEAL will showcase graduate work in branding, design, graphics, illustration and more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group