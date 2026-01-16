Local college gets over $1.1M in funding for information technology center

DAYTON — Congress approved a federal funding package on Thursday, securing funding for local programs.

Part of that funding was $1.145 million for an Enhanced Manufacturing Education Center at Sinclair Community College.

The funding will be allocated to develop the Integrated Technology Education Center, the college said.

The ITEC will provide training for high-demand careers in information technology, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence.

It will be located in Building Eight on Sinclair’s Dayton Campus, which will undergo a significant renovation to become a 36,000-square-foot facility with additional mezzanine space.

The ITEC is anticipated to open in 2028.

