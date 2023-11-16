Local city’s pool to remain closed this summer

MIAMISBURG — A city has made the difficult decision to close one of its pools through the 2024 season.

The city of Miamisburg announced it will not reopen the Sycamore Trails Aquatic Center next summer.

“This is a difficult decision for the City. We are very proud of our history of public swimming opportunities for the community and recognize the impact the Sycamore Trails Aquatic Center has in making summer in Miamisburg special” said City Manager, Keith Johnson.

>> New changes coming for drivers in Dayton’s business district

The city said it could not open because of issues with the piping infrastructure.

The decision came after months of attempts to make repairs.

While a significant amount of water was lost due to the broken pipes, the city said it has not impacted the city’s water system, nor were any costs passed onto residents.

The city has not said when those repairs will happen and how much it could cost.





©2023 Cox Media Group