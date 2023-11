PIQUA — Organizers of the Piqua Holiday Horse Parade said scammers are trying to sell fake tickets for the event.

The event is 100 percent free and organizers said you should not give anyone your money.

>> Country Concert ‘24 announces full lineup for next year’s festival

Tickets are not needed.

The Holiday Horse Parade is Saturday at 7 p.m. on North Main Street in Piqua.





©2023 Cox Media Group