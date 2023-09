Country Concert ‘24 announces headliners next year’s festival

Country Concert ‘24 just announced several of the artists that will be performing at next year’s festival which will take place in Fort Loramie from July 10th through July 13th.

Cody Johnson will headline Thursday, July 11th’s lineup while Lainey Wilson headlines Friday, July 12th, and Hardy headlines Saturday, July 13th.

Country Concert ‘24′s Daily Lineup

Wednesday July 10th - Camper Party

Artist TBA

Artist TBA

Artist TBA

Artist TBA

Thursday, July 11th

Artist TBA

Artist TBA

Artist TBA

Ian Munsick

Jo Dee Messina

Trace Adkins

Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Friday, July 12th

USA Karaoke Finals

Artist TBA

Artist TBA

Artist TBA

Artist TBA

Artist TBA

Artist TBA

Lainey Wilson

Saturday, July 13th

Artist TBA

Artist TBA

Artist TBA

Artist TBA

Artist TBA

Sara Evans

Warren Zeiders

Big & Rich

Baily Zimmerman

Hardy

For more info on Country Concert ‘24 and to purchase tickets check out CountryConcert.com

