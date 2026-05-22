Local city selected for global youth-led climate project

DAYTON — The City of Dayton is one of 300 cities worldwide selected to participate in a new round of Youth Climate Action Fund initiatives by Bloomberg Philanthropies.

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The global effort aims to support climate solutions developed and led by people ages 15 to 24.

With support from the Youth Climate Action Fund, Dayton will hold innovation competitions to select and fund the strongest project proposals.

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Selected projects will receive $50,000 and technical assistance, with a focus on strengthening infrastructure, mitigating disasters, and building resilience.

Dayton Mayor Shenise Turner-Sloss called the selection an “incredible opportunity” for the city.

Turner-Sloss noted it highlights the work of the Office of Sustainability and empowers Dayton’s young people to create “meaningful change in their own community.”

Projects considered for funding must be led by youth living in Dayton and take place within the city.

Non-profit organizations must submit proposals.

The City of Dayton will announce a call for proposals by July 31, 2026.

Depending on the success of this round of projects, Dayton may qualify for an additional $50,000 to support more youth-driven projects and expand participation.

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