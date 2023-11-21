Local city manager resigns from position to ‘preserve and protect’ mental, physical health

FAIRBORN — A local city manager has resigned after six years of service.

>> 1 of 2 persons of interest in death of local teen taken into custody

Fairborn City Manager Rob Anderson sent a letter to Mayor Paul Keller resigning from his position effective Dec. 31.

“This decision has not been an easy one, but after careful consideration, I believe it is in the best interest of the city and me,” Anderson wrote in the letter.

He said he is grateful for the support he has received from the city council and the projects he has been able to complete.

Anderson decided to resign “in the interest of preserving and protecting my mental and physical health.

>> Horses rescued from overturned trailer on I-75; NB lanes reopen

“It has been an honor to serve the residents of Fairborn, and I am confident the city will continue to thrive under the capable leadership of the staff and City Council,” Anderson wrote.

Anderson said he would do everything to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.

“I am confident that Fairborn will continue to be a “city in motion,” and I wish the city and staff nothing but the best in the future,” Anderson wrote.

©2023 Cox Media Group