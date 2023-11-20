Horse trailer overturns on I-75; NB lanes shut down

DAYTON — Traffic on northbound Interstate 75 is at a standstill after a trailer carrying horses overturned.

The crash was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. on northbound I-75 near State Route 4.

Crews are on the scene, working to get two horses out of the trailer, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed.

All northbound lanes on I-75 are closed currently, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

