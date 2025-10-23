Local city launches pedestrian, bicycle safety initiative after recent crashes

KETTERING — Kettering is enhancing its pedestrian and bicycle safety initiatives.

The initiative aims to create a safer environment for pedestrians and cyclists by collaborating with local schools, updating traffic signage, and increasing police enforcement in school zones.

“The safety of our community, especially our children, is our highest priority,” said Mayor Peggy Lehner. “We are committed to doing everything we can to protect our residents as they walk, bike, and travel throughout Kettering.”

The city is asking drivers to increase their awareness, slow down, and exercise extra caution, particularly in school zones and residential areas where children are present.

This follows multiple crashes already this year near schools involving pedestrians or someone on a bike or scooter.

Most don’t realize you must walk your bicycle or scooter across the street. If you ride it, you are not protected as a pedestrian even in the crosswalk, a spokesperson for Kettering police said.

The city has outlined several community reminders, including urging drivers to slow down and eliminate distractions, and advising pedestrians to use designated crosswalks.

The City is collaborating with Kettering City Schools to update school travel plans and is evaluating and enhancing traffic signage in high-traffic areas.

Increased safety education programming with schools and the community is part of the initiative, along with a joint safety campaign with local schools.

